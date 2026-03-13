A PLAY centre in Burntwood has confirmed its permanent closure.

Sunshine Play Town had been based at Burntwood Business Park for the past two years.

But bosses have confirmed the decision has been taken to shut.

In a statement they said:

“We are so grateful to have met the kindest and loveliest families over the past two years of running Sunshine Play Town – your love and support has nothing but incredible. “It’s only now we can take a moment to stand back and feel proud of what we’ve created in a small amount of time. “I can only thank every single customer that has walked though our doors, you are the ones that have made kept my dream alive and a reality.”