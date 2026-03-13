CHASETOWN face a crunch test as they bid to keep their play-off hopes alive this weekend.

The eighth-placed Scholars sit just a place and four points behind hosts Bootle.

A win could also see Jamie Hawkins’ close the ten-point gap to Vauxhall Motors who currently occupy the final play-off spot.

Chasetown go into the game on the back of a confidence-boosting 2-0 triumph over Clitheroe, while Bootle have drawn their last two encounters.

The reverse fixture back in November saw a Jack Langston hat-trick help the Scholars to a 6-0 win.

Kick-off tomorrow (14th March) is at 3pm.