PLANS to convert a former hotel for residential use have been submitted.

The development would see two houses and five apartments created at Swinfen Hall.

The work would see internal and external alterations, including the addition of an indoor swimming pool, sauna, steam room and gym.

There would also be an orangery extension within the walled garden and a new gated entrance.

A planning statement said:

“The application seeks to secure the long-term viable use and conservation of the Grade II* listed Swinfen Hall through sensitive residential conversion, associated estate works and ancillary leisure facilities.”

Previous proposals in 2021 had put forward plans for expansion of the hotel for commercial use.

But the planning statement said the scheme had “not proven to be commercially viable”.

It added:

“The loss of the hotel use has been carefully considered. While tourism and leisure uses can contribute to the rural economy, the hotel use of the hall has proven increasingly difficult to sustain in this location, and the building has historically required substantial investment to maintain its condition. “In these circumstances, residential conversion represents the most appropriate and sustainable use capable of securing the building’s long-term maintenance and occupation.”

The site has also been subject to enforcement proceedings over planning issues.

The statement explained:

“The Planning Inspectorate determined two related appeals concerning listed building enforcement and planning enforcement notices issued by the council. “The Inspector allowed the appeals in part and dismissed them in part, granting listed building consent for certain internal alterations and planning permission for specific external works, including an outdoor swimming pool, entrance gates and pillars, and use of a flat roof as a balcony, while upholding the notices in respect of other unauthorised works. “The current proposals therefore sit within an established planning context in which carefully managed development has been accepted as necessary to secure the long-term conservation and viable use of Swinfen Hall and its associated buildings.”

Full details can be found on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.