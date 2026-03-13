A LOCAL garden centre has unveiled a new-look foodhall.

Dobbies said the “cottage kitchen-style” was introduced at its site in Dobbies after feedback from shoppers.

It will see an improved food range on offer at the centre, including sweet treats, deli treats and world products.

Claire Astle, General Manager at Dobbies’ Shenstone, said:

“The foodhall is one of the most popular areas in the store and an important part of our garden centre experience. “We’ve been working hard on the new format that’s inspired by a cottage kitchen garden and brings together essentials, treats and seasonal variety through a range of both popular and new brands. “We’re excited to welcome customers in to see the new ranges and try them for themselves.”