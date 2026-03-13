RESIDENTS are being warned to be on their guard after reports of people pretending to be utility workers in Lichfield.

Police say they were called to a property off Curborough Road on 3rd March after two people had twice claimed to be from a water company and demanded payment.

The victim handed over £80 on the first visit and £400 on the second.

The two incidents both happened between 10am and 10.15am.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“The suspects are described as two men, each wearing blue jackets, with one carrying an iPad and the other a clipboard. “Both wore lanyards and had letters with company logos on. “One of the men is described as being around 25 years old, 6ft tall, Asian, while the other man was black. “We are currently reviewing CCTV and doorbell footage of the area at the time and urge anyone who saw anything suspicious to get in touch.”

People can contact police on 101, quoting incident 748 of 3rd March.