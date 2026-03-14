PLANS have been lodged for retrospective planning permission for a dog walking field.

The proposal submitted to Lichfield District Council show the field in Packington began operating in November last year.

If approved it would see approval for the change of use for the three-acre field as part of a farm diversification scheme.

It is planned that income from dog walking will be used to support the wider 97-acre farming enterprise.

The facility is accessed from a track north of Packington Hall off the A51.

The field includes space for up to two cars and a timber shed, enclosed by a security fence. Customers are able to book the field for 55 minutes at a time.

Access is available between 6am and 10pm.

A planning document said:

“The field is a small part of the farmholding and the dog walking field provides the farmer with a valuable income as a form of farm diversification. “It is in a convenient location within a five minute drive of Lichfield and Tamworth and benefits from an existing vehicular access. “The use of the dog walking field is limited to one customer per hour and the absence of artificial lighting discourages use outside of daylight hours.”

Full details can be found on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.