A LICHFIELD hotel is hosting a Bridgerton-inspired afternoon tea event.

The George Hotel is promising “a most elegant affair” from 2pm on 9th May.

A spokesperson said:

“Held in our elegant 18th century Georgian Garrick suite, the afternoon tea will feature refined sandwiches, warm scones and indulgent sweet delicacies, all accompanied by fine teas and a touch of high-society charm.

“Guests are warmly invited to dress to impress and embrace the spirit of the occasion in Regency-inspired attire or fancy dress, should they wish. “