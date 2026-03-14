COUNCIL chiefs say people fly-tipping in Lichfield and Burntwood are being hit in the pocket.

Figures have revealed that more than £5,000 in fines have been issued by Lichfield District Council so far this year.

It comes after a number of incidents last year where waste was dumped rather than being disposed of responsibly.

In one case, a Tamworth resident received fines totalling £1,300 after waste was fly-tipped at the Arkall Farm housing development in November.

Another incident in October saw the entrance to a farmer’s field blocked on Sittles Lane in Lichfield. Investigations traced the rubbish back to a Tamworth resident who confirmed they had paid someone to remove it – but because they did not have details of an authorised contractor they were hit with a £600 fixed penalty.

Incidents last month included a £500 fine for DIY materials dumped on Church Lane in Hammerwich, a £1,000 fixed penalty for an individual who left two bags of household waste at a Gentleshaw Common car park, and a £600 fine for a resident who failed to confirm who had disposed of waste on Cartersfield Lane in Stonnall.

Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for community and public protection, said:

“Fly-tipping and irresponsible waste disposal harms our communities, damages the environment and creates unnecessary clean-up costs. “Residents and businesses both have a responsibility to ensure their waste is disposed of properly. If you ask someone else to remove your waste, make sure they are authorised and keep their details. “We will continue to investigate incidents and take action where offences are identified.”

Environmental health officers have also carried out checks in recent months on 16 businesses linked to fly-tipping incidents.

Six were unable to produce Waste Transfer Notes – which identifies how rubbish is disposed of – and were issued with fixed penalty notices as a result.