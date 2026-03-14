ORGANISERS have confirmed the return of the 2026 Fuse Festival in Beacon Park.

The Lichfield Arts event will take place from 10th to 12th July.

Free to attend, it will include live performances, street food stands and the popular festival bar.

A spokesperson said:

“Fuse brings people together to experience something a little out of the ordinary – and the best part is it’s completely free to attend.

“Whether you come for the music, the atmosphere, the creativity, or simply to spend time with friends and family, Fuse Festival is a celebration of everything that makes our community special.”