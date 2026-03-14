PLANS to create a new cemetery space at a church in Hopwas have been approved.

The application was submitted for the plot near St Chad’s Church.

A planning statement said:

“The burial ground at St Chad’s has reached capacity. It is therefore proposed to expand the churchyard and cemetery onto land within the church’s ownership immediately to the west. “The land was set aside originally by the Diocese of Lichfield for future use as a churchyard for burials. “The expanded churchyard and cemetery will be accessed via the existing churchyard. An opening is to be made in the hedgerow across the western boundary to provide access.”

Full details can be found on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.