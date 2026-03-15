A BURNTWOOD business has appointed a new sales director.
Sarah Sargeant will be responsible for leading a 12-strong team at Cameron Homes as they work on a number of live developments.
She joins from Hayfield and has previously held senior roles across the housing sector.
Guy Bebbington, managing director of Cameron Homes, said:
“Bringing Sarah on board is instrumental to our growth and sales strategy, to ensure this 32-year-old-business achieves its full potential.
“Her knowledge of the regional residential market and ability to drive sales will be a formidable asset to this fantastic family-owned business.
“Sarah will strengthen our senior leadership team, enabling us to work together to drive the performance of the sales department and hit our KPIs.”
Sarah said:
“I am excited to be joining such a well-established housebuilder that is so well known for prioritising customers and their individual home moving journeys.
“With seven sites open, plus five more to launch this year, I am proud to be working with such an experienced, forward-looking and dedicated team.”