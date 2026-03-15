A COUNCILLOR says uncertainty over the future of Lichfield’s bus station is “frustrating”.
The current location is part of land earmarked for the long-awaited Birmingham Road Site.
Once complete, the scheme will feature a mix of housing, retail and office space.
But Cllr Paul Ray, leader of the Liberal Democrats group at Lichfield District Council, said residents were “concerned” over what will happen to the bus station once the redevelopment takes place.
He said:
“We are regularly monitoring the proposals for Birmingham Road Site development, but the current plans do not involve a bus station on the main site – and residents are concerned and contacting us to ask what is happening about it.
“It is frustrating to report that there is no solution yet and we do urgently need a proper solution.
“We are listening to residents and stepping up pressure on Lichfield District Council and Staffordshire County Council to sort this out.”
Back in 2023, council leader Cllr Doug Pullen suggested the bus station could move to a new location.
He said it would “likely move over the road as part of a reconfigured entrance to the train station”, adding that traffic calming measures could be introduced to make it easier for cyclists and pedestrians to access the city centre.
Cllr Ray said options for the bus station needed to be fully explored:
“We have stressed that Lichfield District Council needs to be open minded about the location of the bus station, including it being on the main Birmingham Road Site which is not currently proposed.
“We do hope that a proper and workable solution can be found soon.”
To cram a working bus station/coach station/taxi rank into that tiny plot in front of the railway station is utter folly and has serious safety implications for pedestrians moving in amongst the expected concentration of differing vehicles. Council: listen to your citizens, Lichfield doesn’t need more expensive housing developments there, what it needs is an open, safe and welcoming transport hub for visitors to our city and you are in danger of turning it into just another horrible piece of urbanity seen in so many other towns and cities!
The proposal to move the bus station across the road is utter madness. Cllr. Pullen have you or anyone from LDC ever sat in the bus station for several hours and monitored the number of buses and coaches that come and go and the number there at any one time? I’m guessing not because if this had been done then you would know that they could never be accommodated outside the railway station, even if it is configured. The plot of land is far too small. Added to which, were would the taxi rank move to? Where would the car park move to? Then there is the question of pedestrian safety of commuters using the trains, school children in particular, pouring out of King Edwards. Close to one of the busiest road junctions. It would be chaos and mayhem.
Does LDC have the faintest idea of what they are doing? Eight years on and the Birmingham Road site still hasn’t been sorted, and do they seriously think the bus station will fit in the carpark next to the railway station? They seem to have demolished the wrong multistorey carpark, and just what is supposed to be happening with the new cinema, apart from sod all? And yet they have won a national award? Streuth!