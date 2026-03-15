A COUNCILLOR says uncertainty over the future of Lichfield’s bus station is “frustrating”.

The current location is part of land earmarked for the long-awaited Birmingham Road Site.

Once complete, the scheme will feature a mix of housing, retail and office space.

But Cllr Paul Ray, leader of the Liberal Democrats group at Lichfield District Council, said residents were “concerned” over what will happen to the bus station once the redevelopment takes place.

He said:

“We are regularly monitoring the proposals for Birmingham Road Site development, but the current plans do not involve a bus station on the main site – and residents are concerned and contacting us to ask what is happening about it. “It is frustrating to report that there is no solution yet and we do urgently need a proper solution. “We are listening to residents and stepping up pressure on Lichfield District Council and Staffordshire County Council to sort this out.”

Back in 2023, council leader Cllr Doug Pullen suggested the bus station could move to a new location.

He said it would “likely move over the road as part of a reconfigured entrance to the train station”, adding that traffic calming measures could be introduced to make it easier for cyclists and pedestrians to access the city centre.

Cllr Ray said options for the bus station needed to be fully explored:

“We have stressed that Lichfield District Council needs to be open minded about the location of the bus station, including it being on the main Birmingham Road Site which is not currently proposed. “We do hope that a proper and workable solution can be found soon.”