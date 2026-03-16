A COUNCILLOR says he is “honoured” after being appointed to a new role at Staffordshire County Council.

Reform UK’s Burntwood North representative Cllr Andrew Clissett will become chairman of the economy, infrastructure and communities scrutiny committee.

He said:

​”I would like to extend my sincere thanks to the council leader Cllr Martin Murray for the nomination, and to all my fellow members across the chamber for their support and confidence. ​”Regardless of party politics, we all share a common goal – ensuring our county’s infrastructure is reliable, our economy is growing and our communities are supported. “I look forward to working constructively with colleagues from all sides to provide the robust oversight our residents expect.”