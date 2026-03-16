A FUNDRAISING Radio 1 DJ has brought taken his charity challenge through Lichfield.

Greg James is currently embarking on a challenge to ride from Weymouth to Edinburgh on a tandem bike in eight days.

He set off on his journey on Friday (13th March) and has travelled through Lichfield as he looks to raise funds for Comic Relief.

The DJ had previously raised more than £800,000 in 2016 after completing five triathlons in five days, before seeing a cycling and climbing challenge raise more than £1million two years later.

Greg said:

“It’s been ten years since the first one I did – and I thought it was about time. I’m really, really up for it.”

People can donate to support Greg’s challenge online.