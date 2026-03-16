FINAL preparations are taking place ahead of the 20th Lichfield Literature Festival.

The event runs from 19th to 22nd March and features a range of events featuring a number of leading authors.

Highlights include broadcaster John Suchet, historian Tracy Borman, comedian Robert Newman and former Conservative Chief Whip Simon Hart.

Damian Thantrey, director of the Lichfield Festival which organises the Lichfield Literature Festival, said:

“The Lichfield Literature Festival continues to go from strength to strength – and we’re thrilled with the list of authors who will be joining us for our 20th anniversary season. “With 22 events across four days, there are highlights aplenty whatever your interests, so please do come and join us to celebrate the power of books and words to move, inspire and provoke conversation.”

Other authors attending include historian Alison Weir, satirist John Crace biographer Andew Lownie, journalist Lucia Osborne-Crowley and comedian Pierre Novellie.

Full listings and ticket information can be found at www.lichfieldfestival.org.