LICHFIELD Hockey Club’s men endured another tough weekend as they went down 5-2 against high-flying Telford and Wrekin.

The city side were under pressure from the off and went behind through a penalty corner goal.

The second half saw Telford double their advantage in similar fashion, but Lichfield hit back with Josh Smith’s reverse stick shot finding the corner of the net.

But a breakaway saw the scoreline tick over to 3-1 before another penalty corner ended the third quarter at 4-1.

An own goal meant things got even worse for Lichfield – however, they did pull one back through Adey Gilbert.