A LABOUR councillor says a forthcoming fall in energy bills shows his party’s approach is working.

Cllr Russ Bragger made his comments as the price cap is set to fall in April by an average of 7%.

The party’s chair in Lichfield said that despite the uncertainty of future energy costs in the wake of the war in Iran, the reduction in bills in the short-term would be welcome relief for local families.

Cllr Bragger said:

“After energy bills rocketed under the previous government, average energy bills were lower in 2025 than 2024 in real terms – and they’ll now be even lower in the second quarter of 2026. “There are no guarantees for the future, given the conflict in the Middle East and its shock to oil prices – but as the Prime Minister has said, he’ll act in the British public interest. That includes becoming less dependent on oil for our energy needs, which is why the Government lifted the Conservatives’ ridiculous ban on onshore wind energy projects. “We know things are still difficult, but Labour is taking action to help Lichfield families with the cost of living. “The £117 reduction in energy bills is exactly what households here need – that’s real change, thanks to decisions taken by this Government. We all want to see change happen faster, but slowly and surely our country is being turned around.”