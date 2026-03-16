A FUNDRAISING music event is returning this summer.

Littleastonbury takes place a Little Aston Recreation Ground on 11th July.

It will feature performances from tribute acts including Paul Reason as Robbie Williams, Sarah Jayne as Dolly Parton and American Divas with hits from Cher, Madonna and Tina Turner.

They will be joined on the bill by Monkey Business and DJ Jules Little.

The event raises funds for the upkeep of Little Aston Recreation Ground.

Tickets will go on release next month. For more details visit the Littleastonbury website.