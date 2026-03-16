A MAN has been found guilty of murdering his five-week-old daughter in Burntwood.

Sean Jefferson, 35 from Walsall, had been on trial for eight weeks at Stafford Crown Court.

He was also found guilty of causing or allowing the death of a child and two counts of Section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent.

The baby’s mother, Amy Leigh Clark, 34 and of Lichfield, was also found guilty of causing or allowing the death of a child.

It comes after police were called by West Midlands Ambulance Service to an address in the town on Mother’s Day 27th March 2022 – Mother’s Day – when five-week-old Darcy had been unresponsive.

The youngster later died in hospital two days later.

An investigation found Darcy had died as a result of a catastrophic head injury, with her parents charged in May 2025.

Officers found it was not an isolated incident physical abuse, with her short life seeing her assaulted on a “repeated basis”.

By the time she died, Darcy had sustained 47 rib fractures and both her legs were fractured.

Detective Chief Inspector Ian Fitzgerald said:

“The verdict concludes a profoundly distressing case involving the murder of five-week-old Darcy. Her short life and tragic death must not be forgotten. “Darcy was violently abused and murdered by her father. Her mother allowed her death. These were the people who should have loved and cared for her. “It was despicable behaviour against a defenceless child. “It has been an exceptionally difficult investigation, and the thoughts of the entire investigation team remain with her elder sibling, who has faced an unimaginable loss and a lengthy judicial process. “I wish to acknowledge the professionalism and dedication of the officers and staff who have worked so tirelessly on this case, but also the CPS prosecutor and barristers, Harpreet Sandhu Kings Counsel and Joshua Purser.”

Jefferson and Clark are due to be sentenced at Stafford Crown Court at a later date.