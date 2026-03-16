A MAIN road in and out of Lichfield has been closed after a crash.

The incident happened on the A5127 Burton Road in Streethay at around 6.50am today (16th March).

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, with one ending up in a hedge near to a playground.

The closure saw vehicles travelling in both directions between the A38 slip road and the island at Trent Valley forced to find alternative routes.

The road was eventually reopened at 8.30am.