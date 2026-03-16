A LOCAL school has been praised for providing pupils with “a wealth of opportunities”.

Ofsted inspectors also highlighted how staff were “excellent role models” for youngsters at Whittington Primary Academy.

Their report saw the school given strong standard ratings in four areas and expected standard in three others.

The inspectors said:

“There is a wealth of opportunities for everyone at this school.

“The ‘Whittington passport’ sets out very clear expectations for the range of beyond the classroom experiences that all pupils should have. This coherent approach to enrichment and extra-curricular activities is a distinctive feature of the school.

“It has a marked impact on pupils’ wellbeing, engagement and confidence.

“The wider curriculum includes many opportunities for pupils to build their knowledge of how different people live, both around the world and in modern Britain.”