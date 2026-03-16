VOLUNTEERS have been helping to give a local community group’s garden a spring makeover.

The team from Virgin Media O2 returned to Spark Burntwood following a previous visit back in September.

A spokesperson said:

“The amazing team of volunteers worked incredibly hard clearing and redistributing the woodchip to create a safer surface for children to play on, giving our Spark Baby and Children’s Bank cabin a thorough scrub and clean and tidying the bin area we share with Springhill Primary Academy.

“The team also planted lots of beautiful flowers to add a lovely splash of colour to our garden.”