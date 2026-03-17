A LICHFIELD venue will put audience participation front and centre when a new event comes to the city.

WiFi Wars will feature classic TV game shows, word puzzles, retro video games and more when it comes to The Hub at St Mary’s on 9th April.

It will see the audience compete as teams and individuals on duels beamed onto their smartphones and tablets, with host Steve McNeil overseeing the unique narrative of the show.

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“WiFi Wars is an interactive comedy game show for all the family. It’s a unique, clever, very engaging experience – and enormous fun. “We’re having two shows aimed at different age groups, so don’t miss this Easter holiday treat.”

Tickets are £12 adults and £9 children. To book, visit thehubstmarys.co.uk.