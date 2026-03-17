A LICHFIELD organisation is donating essential equipment to support those impacted by the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Grace Cares has sent a fourth donation to the country, with the latest shipment including mobility aids and items to help those injured or left without access to vital care facilities.

Co-founder Hannah Montgomery said:

“Sending our fourth donation to Ukraine is incredibly important to us. “We know that the need for essential care equipment remains significant and these items can make a real difference to people who have lost access to basic support. “Something as simple as a walking aid or mobility equipment can help restore independence and dignity during incredibly difficult times.”