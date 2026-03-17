LICHFIELD Hockey Club’s Women endured an afternoon to forget as they were beaten by a Sutton Coldfield 2nds side battling relegation.

The city side were slow to organise and their opponents took advantage with an early goal.

It was to prove a rare attacking foray from Sutton who barely entered the Lichfield D again during the game, but were able to repel the threat.

Lichfield probed with a number of short corners, but luck was not on their side as a goal was disallowed to leave the city women frustrated.