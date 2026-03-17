A LICHFIELD medical practice says it is receiving a “high number” of queries relating to meningitis vaccinations.

It comes after an outbreak in Kent saw two young people die after contracting the condition.

The Meningitis B strain has been identified as being behind the outbreak.

In a post on its social media pages, The Westgate Practice said:

“Understandably, the practice is currently receiving a high number of queries relating to recent cases of meningitis. “Anyone born prior to September 2015 will not have been vaccinated against Meningitis B and the NHS do not currently offer vaccination past the age of two years. “We have not been contacted by the UKHSA as they believe the outbreak is contained to the Kent area. “The Meningitis B vaccination can be obtained privately. While the NHS provides the vaccine for infants as part of their routine schedule, it is not routinely available on the NHS for older children, teenagers or adults. “We have not received any advice about providing it for those not immunised, but will keep patients informed should advice from NHSE change.”

Details on symptoms of meningitis can found online.