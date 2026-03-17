A NURSERY business is celebrating after winning a national award.

Busy Bees received the Employer Commitment to Apprenticeships and Training honour in recognition of its work to developing early years educators.

The company was praised for fostering a “people-first” culture where apprentices are supported to build meaningful long-term careers, supported by a team championing training at the heart of the business.

Alongside its training provider, Busy Bees Education and Training, Busy Bees plans to recruit over 500 new apprentices this year, building on its existing cohort of over 1,500 across more than 357 nurseries in the UK.

Emma Langford, European people director at Busy Bees, said:

“This is a fantastic achievement and a true reflection of our commitment to nurturing and developing our people. “At Busy Bees, apprenticeships are more than a qualification – they are a pathway to long-term careers in early years education, from Level 2 and 3 team members building confidence in our centres to team members progressing into leadership through structured development.



“This award belongs to our apprentices, our centre teams and leaders who mentor and coach them, and every colleague who champions learning and development across Busy Bees.”