A STORY lifting the lid on an 18th century slave girl living in England is coming to Lichfield.

Olivia Sisney’s piece will be performed at the Old Stables on The Close at 7pm on Thursday (19th March).

The production is delivered as a monologue in full costume about a young woman bought as a fashionable commodity.

A spokesperson said:

“The story explores the slave girl’s desire to be educated and free as her female ‘owner’ starts to come to terms with the brutality of slavery, gradually recognising her own role within it in her own home. “The change is slow but does happen as it did indeed in many households in England, ending with the abolition of slavery. “It is a story of courage and dignity and poignantly presented by Olivia.”

Tickets are £14 and can be booked online.