A PROGRAMME of activities is being launched to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the National Memorial Arboretum.

The Alrewas venue has become the country’s site of remembrance since it opened on 16th May 2001.

To mark the milestone, the 150-acre estate will host a series of 25 Years Of events and exhibitions.

They include a weekend of “Two days of “vibrant performances, reflective moments and powerful storytelling” on 16th and 17th May, featuring stories of military service, music, storytelling and poetry.

Philippa Rawlinson, director of the National Memorial Arboretum and director of Remembrance for the Royal British Legion, said:

“Through our anniversary programme, we will be welcoming our visitors to join a year-long celebration of the stories, milestones and moments that have shaped the National Memorial Arboretum. “What began as an ambitious vision and 150-acres of mud has grown into a vibrant remembrance landscape, providing a dedicated space for the preservation of inspirational stories of service and sacrifice for future generations. “Since those early days, saplings have become trees, more than 420 memorials have been created. The National Memorial Arboretum has solidified its place as the nation’s year-round place to remember.”

The arboretum was founded by Commander David Childs CBE, who was inspired after visiting Arlington Cemetery and the National Arboretum in Washington DC.

Established on former quarry workings, it became part of the Royal British Legion in 2004 and currently welcomes more than 300,000 visitors each year.

Other activities celebrating the 25th anniversary include a schools performance on 15th May, a new Celebrating Women exhibition exploring some of those who have shaped the history and development of the arboretum, trails and a new buggy tour.

There will also be the Threads of Remembrance project in partnership with the British Association for Modern Mosaic. The new art installation will bring together pieces inspired by the memories of loved ones and created by a global cast of artists.

For more details on the anniversary celebrations, visit www.thenma.org.uk.