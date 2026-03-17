A NEW leader of the Reform UK group at Staffordshire County Council has been confirmed.

Cllr Martin Murray has been in interim charge since Cllr Chris Large stepped down just days after being appointed as Cllr Ian Cooper’s replacement – both have since switched to become independent members of the council.

Cllr Hayley Coles, cabinet member for communities and culture has been apponted as deputy group leader.

The formal election of a new Staffordshire County Council leader will take place at a meeting on 26th March.