A TRAIN operator is highlighting support options for neurodiverse passengers.

West Midlands Railway and London Northwestern Railway has previously launched sensiory packs which contain ear plugs, sunglasses, fidget toys and a stress ball.

Journey planners are also being rolled out across stations following a successful trial.

Javeriah Abbas, passenger assistance delivery manager at West Midlands Railway, said:

“Making the railway accessible for everyone is a key priority for us. We recognise that railway stations can be a difficult environment for neurodiverse passengers, so this Neurodiversity Celebration Week, we want to raise awareness of the options available to help manage sensory overload and support communication.

“Our colleagues receive accessibility training, so passengers can feel confident asking staff for support while travelling with us.”