A HOUSING group says it will put “a clear plan in place” to tackle a mould problem at a property in Lichfield.

Richard Bailey, who lives in the flat on Green Court, said specialist work had not tackled a five-month issue with damp inside the property which is owned by Midland Heart.

Mould in the property at Green Court

Mould in the property at Green Court

Mould in the property at Green Court

Mould in the property at Green Court

Mould in the property at Green Court

He said that despite specialists coming in and advising a treatment was required to prevent the mould – which can cause respiratory problems – the landlord had only signed off on partial remediation work.

Mr Bailey said:

“I have been living in severely mouldy conditions in my home – the flat has been in this condition for the last five months. “A sub-contracted company measured the mould in my home and suggested an entire replaster and paint of 51-metres – but Midland Heart would only accept five-metres and have left the rest untreated. “My health has been on the decline because of the mould issue.”

When Lichfield Live highlighted the condition of the property with Midland Heart, they said they would take steps to completely tackle the mould problem.

A spokesperson said:

“Our number one priority is the comfort of our tenants and the safety of our homes. “We’re sorry that Mr Bailey has experienced this issue and we are working with him to make sure it is put right. “As soon as he reported the issue to us, our operatives quickly attended and carried out specialist treatment to address it. We have since returned to check that this work has worked as we had hoped and identified that further action is required to ensure the issue does not return. “Members of our dedicated damp and mould team will visit the property again in the next few days so we can put a clear plan in place to resolve this for good.”