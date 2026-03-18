PARENTS looking for nursery places are being invited to visit a Lichfield school.

Anna Seward Primary School was opened in 2023 to include pre-school provision too.

Headteacher Richard Storer said:

“Our nursery is a vibrant, stimulating place where young children experience the very best start to their educational journey.

“Every day is filled with carefully planned activities that promote curiosity, independence and a genuine love of learning.

“The feedback from our families has been overwhelmingly positive, with parents regularly commenting on how happy, confident and eager to learn their children have become. We have created a warm, welcoming environment where every child is valued as an individual and supported to reach their full potential.”