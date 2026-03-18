A BUSINESS owner has given students in Lichfield a glimpse of life working in the digital world during a visit to a city school.

David Khan, managing director of Online Marketing Surgery, met with students from Lichfield Cathedral School to discuss how the industry is changing as online behaviour and artificial intelligence impact how businesses can attract customers.

The session was designed to support students studying on the BTEC Business course.

He said:

“Students often learn about marketing through case studies and textbooks – being able to hear directly from someone working in the field every day helps bring those ideas to life. “School provides the foundation, but it’s equally important for students to understand how businesses operate in the real world. “When young people can see how their studies connect to real careers, it helps them think more clearly about the paths they might want to pursue in the future.”

During the session, David also explained how modern buying journeys often begin online, with customers researching products, reading reviews and comparing businesses before making decisions.

He said:

“Marketing today is very different from what it was even five years ago. The way people search for information online, how they browse websites and how businesses invest in digital marketing has changed dramatically. “Artificial intelligence, data and search technology are all shaping how businesses reach customers – and the students entering the workforce today will be working in an environment that evolves faster than ever before.”

Roop Simpson, business and economics teacher at Lichfield Cathedral School, said:

“It is always valuable for students to hear from people with real experience in the business world. “These opportunities help bring classroom learning to life and give students a better understanding of how businesses operate, while also encouraging them to think about the different career paths available to them.”