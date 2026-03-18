THREE new Deputy Lieutenants for Staffordshire have been appointed.

They took up their roles this week, with a formal ceremony taking place later this year.

Jonathan Joseph Mannion, Mohammed Khuram and Philip Edward Pusey MBE have been appointed by His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of Staffordshire Prof Elizabeth Barnes CBE.

She said:

“It is a pleasure to welcome Staffordshire’s new Deputy Lieutenants. “I know that they will all make a great contribution to our communities and the work of the lieutenancy, building on their current roles and activities in the county. “I look forward to working with them.”