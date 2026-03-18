A POPULAR local group is bringing its new jazz and funk show to Lichfield.

The Nick Dewhurst Band will be at The Hub at St Mary’s on 12th April.

The show will fuse elements of jazz, funk, pop and blues, including covers of songs by the likes of Average White Band, Steely Dan, Stevie Wonder and Moloko, as well as original numbers.

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“The Nick Dewhurst Band always deliver a brilliant night out.”

Tickets are £17 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.