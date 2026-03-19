A CELEBRATION is taking place to mark the completion of a special project at Lichfield Cathedral.

The Common Threads Table Runner has been created for the Fenland Black Oak Table.

It will be formally unveiled at a service from 10.30am to 11.15am on 26th March.

The table runner has been assembled by The Fabric Vault using textile squares created by contributors from across the Diocese of Lichfield. Each square represents something meaningful to its maker — a personal story, a connection to the cathedral or the wider area, or an expression of who they are.

Philippa Hubbard, programme coordinator at Lichfield Cathedral, said:

“We are delighted to welcome people to celebrate the creativity, dedication and care that has shaped the Common Threads project. “It has grown beyond expectations, capturing the interest of those passionate about heritage arts, textiles and craft, while forming a wonderfully warm and creative community among those involved.”

Following the service, the finished runner will be displayed on the table from 10am to 5pm ahead of is full exhibition in June.

For more details visit www.lichfield-cathedral.org/fenland.