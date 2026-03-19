CHASETOWN collected all three points on the road at Shifnal Town.

The two sides failed to break the deadlock during the opening half.

But it was Shifnal who struck first with an hour on the clock whenKieran Cook lifted the ball beyond Scholars keeper Curtis Pond.

Chasetown leveled things up ten minutes later though after George Cater found the top corner.

Both sides went looking for a winner, but it went the way of the Scholars seven minutes from time when Joey Butlin latched onto a through ball and slotted past the goalkeeper.