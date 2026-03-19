TIME is running out for people to have their say on plans for local government reorganisation.

The Government’s consultation on the proposals to end two-tier council areas closes on 26th March.

The changes would see Lichfield District Council and Staffordshire County Council replaced by a unitary authority.

But a number of alternatives for how Staffordshire would be divided in a new structure have been drawn up.

They include a scheme favoured by Lichfield District Council which would see it link up with Tamworth and East Staffordshire, while Reform UK’s proposal at Staffordshire County Council would see an east-west split, putting Lichfield and Burntwood in with areas including Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire Moorlands.

In total, five proposals are being consulted on, with the Government expected to make a final decision later this year.

The new unitary authorities are expected to begin operating in 2028.

Cllr Martin Murray, leader of Staffordshire County Council and chair of the Staffordshire Leaders’ Board, said:

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to influence how local services are delivered for decades to come. “The consultation is open to everyone. With just days left to respond, we’re calling on residents, businesses and community organisations to make sure their voice is heard. “The proposals under consideration impact communities in different ways. Whatever the outcome, this process will shape the councils that serve our communities for generations. It matters that as many people as possible take part.”

People can give their views online at www.staffordshirestokeLGR.org.uk.