A LICHFIELD bartender has been shaking things up after being named in as a top 50 finalist in a national competition.

Sam Key, who works at The Spiritualist, took the honour in the Diageo World Class 2026 contest.

The competition recognises the best and most innovative mixologists in the country.

Heather Key, from The Spiritualist, said:

“We are incredibly proud of Sam’s achievement. To be recognised on a national stage by Diageo World Class is a testament to the hard work, passion, and creativity Sam brings to our team every day. “It’s not just a win for Sam and The Spiritualist, but also a proud moment for the Lichfield community.”

The next stage of the competition will see the finalists participate in intensive challenges designed to push the boundaries of modern cocktail culture.

Finalists will be vying for a spot in the UK National Final, with the ultimate winner going on to represent Great Britain at the World Class Global Finals in Dubai later this year.