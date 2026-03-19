MENTAL health and wellbeing will be the focus for a funding scheme in the coming months.

M6 Toll is looking to support local initiatives and groups as part of its In the Community initiative.

It will see grants of up to £1,250 made available to community organisations and charities offering support with wellbeing and mental health.

Jo Brett, from M6 Toll, said:

“Mental health and wellbeing are at the heart of strong, connected communities. Through this quarter’s theme, we’re proud to support local organisations delivering vital services that help people feel supported, empowered, and less alone.”

Organisations interested in applying can find full details and submit an application at www.m6toll.co.uk/about-us/drive-for-charity.