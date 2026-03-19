Dave Robertson
Dave Robertson

LICHFIELD’S MP is urging people to give their views on future plans for education to support children with special educational needs and disabilities.

The Government’s Schools White Paper is proposing a number of changes in a bid to deal with challenges in the sector.

Labour MP Dave Robertson said:

“With the SEND system under real strain, especially here in Staffordshire, these reforms will have a real impact on families, schools and children.

“I’d really value hearing views so I can better understand and represent our community when these are debated in Parliament.”

People can share their views online.

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

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