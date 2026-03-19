LICHFIELD’S MP is urging people to give their views on future plans for education to support children with special educational needs and disabilities.

The Government’s Schools White Paper is proposing a number of changes in a bid to deal with challenges in the sector.

Labour MP Dave Robertson said:

“With the SEND system under real strain, especially here in Staffordshire, these reforms will have a real impact on families, schools and children. “I’d really value hearing views so I can better understand and represent our community when these are debated in Parliament.”

People can share their views online.