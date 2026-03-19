A NEW police vehicle is getting ready to crack down on uninsured drivers across Staffordshire.

It has been supplied to officers by the Motor Insurers’ Bureau (MIB) and will patrol local routes armed with automatic number plate recognition technology.

The Toyota Corrolla will be able to read a database of all live motor insurance policies to help officers identify those without the correct cover.

It follows a successful pilot with Avon and Somerset Police last year which saw Special Constables provided with a similar car to carry out more frequent and targeted enforcement.

In 2024, Staffordshire Police seized 2,564 uninsured vehicles – with that figure rising to 2,857 last year.

Chief Inspector Scott McGrath, from Staffordshire Police’s road crime team, said:

“Reducing harm on our roads remains a top priority and removing uninsured drivers from them helps to do just that. “I am delighted to see this partnership with the Motor Insurers’ Bureau. The new vehicle will go a long way to helping our dedicated road crime and road harm prevention teams tackle the blight of uninsured driving. “This initiative is not just about enforcing the law but about protecting our communities. I look forward to seeing the impact this vehicle has on our mission to go after and take action against individuals who use the road network for criminality and to keep people safe.”

On the first day of operation, the new vehicle helped officers to identify and seize six cars without insurance.

Hayley Sutcliffe, law enforcement liaison officer at MIB, said:

“We’re really proud to support Staffordshire’s Special Constables with this dedicated ANPR‑equipped vehicle. “These volunteers give up their own time to help make the roads safer for everyone, and having reliable access to the right equipment will make a meaningful difference to their ability to identify and remove uninsured vehicles. “We hope the visibility of this new car encourages drivers to double‑check that their insurance is valid and suitable for their needs. “We look forward to seeing the positive impact this vehicle has and to continuing our strong working relationship with Staffordshire Police.”