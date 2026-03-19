A SPECIAL Easter edition of a garden centre’s Little Seedlings Club will take place next month.

Dobbies has teamed up with Gabby’s Dollhouse for the event at its Shenstone store on 4th April.

Children will step into the magical world for a 60-minute fun adventure as they are joined by Eggy the Easter Kitty Bunny to discover the wonders of the season.

The workshop will begin by welcoming Gabby and her kitty friends, before they set off on Gabby’s Easter Hunt.

To round off the adventure, every child will create their own kitty or bunny planter, filled with cat grass seeds.

Ayesha Nickson, from Dobbies, said:

“We’re delighted to welcome fans of Gabby’s Dollhouse to our April Little Seedlings Club and team up with Dreamworks on a truly special Easter workshop at our Shenstone store. “The interactive, hands-on event is a wonderful way for children to celebrate the start of spring and learn more about animals and flowers that come to life at this time of year. “We’re looking forward to watching the Little Seedlings enjoy a magical Gabby’s Dollhouse Easter adventure at Dobbies.”

For more details and to book a free ticket visit www.dobbies.com/events.