PROPOSALS for a new park in the city centre have been put forward – and residents have been reassured Lichfield’s bus station will remain in its current location.

The project is part of the wider Birmingham Road Site development on land previously earmarked for the failed Friarsgate scheme.

It comes after plans were also drawn up for a residential scheme on the former Tempest Ford garage plot.

Lichfield District Council said the new park would form “a welcoming route” linking Lichfield City Station with the city centre attractions such as retail areas and the Lichfield Garrick.

Around 23 metres wide, it will include trees, hedgerows, footpaths, seating areas and natural play features.

It will also see the bus station and car park remain in place – but the council said it would be be redesigned to sit alongside the “green corridor” proposals.

Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for leisure and major projects, said:

“I am delighted that plans for Linear Park are to be submitted. This will create a beautiful new green corridor into the city centre, transforming how people arrive in Lichfield and providing a peaceful space for people to enjoy. “As well as improving connections between the station and the city centre, the park will bring new trees, planting and wildlife habitats to the area, creating a space where both people and nature can thrive. “Linear Park is an important part of the wider regeneration of the Birmingham Road Site and will help create a greener, more welcoming gateway into our historic city.”