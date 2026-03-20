PEOPLE are being invited to support efforts to help those facing the ongoing impact of the war in Ukraine.

Lichfield Cathedral and The Fabric Vault are hosting an evacuation backpack collection event at The Old Stables in The Close from 10am to midday tomorrow (21st March).

Items such as hygiene products, first aid kits, power banks and torches, sleeping bags, energy bars and backpacks are being sought. Donations must be in original packaging to help with border control clearance.

A spokesperson said:

“Over four years since the war in Ukraine began, countless people are still facing immense hardship. “Many families are forced to leave their homes at a moment’s notice, carrying only what they can.”

The collected items will be distributed via the Koridor UA charity.

Further donation events are planned from 2pm to 4pm on 25th March and 10am to midday on 28th March.

A full list of items required can be found on the Lichfield Cathedral website.