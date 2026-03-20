A SUPPORT group for carers will host a session on financial advice.

Grace Cares’ Care Club will meet at Cathedral Hotel from 10am to midday on Monday (23rd March).

It will see Laura Jordan, partner at Anthony Collins LLP, discuss topics such as support and employment rights for carers, mental capacity and decision-making and end-of-life and estate planning.

A spokesperson said:

“This session is ideal for family members, unpaid carers and professionals supporting people in care.”

Spaces can be booked online.