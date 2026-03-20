A FORMER Lichfield player has been named as vice-captain of the England Women’s side.

Amy Cokayne, who credited the role of the Cooke Fields side in her development after lifting the World Cup last year, will form part of a three-person leadership group for the national team.

She will be one of two vice-captains alongside Alex Matthews to support skipper Megan Jones.

It is the latest honour for the 29-year-old, who currently plays for Sale Sharks after a spell with Leicester Women.

She has won 89 caps for England and has appeared in eight Women’s Six Nations Championships.