IMPROVEMENTS to Burntwood Leisure Centre have been welcomed by a local councillor.

Lichfield District Council is set to embark on a 12-week programme of work to upgrade the wetside facilities.

Users have been reassured that the pool is expected to remain open for the majority of the time the improvements are carried out after it had previously been forced to shut due to a pump issue.

Cllr Sue Woodward, leader of the Labour opposition group at Lichfield District Council, said the work was needed after issues had been flagged by local residents.

She said:

“At long last – and after a long wait, – we will be seeing these improvements very soon now. “There have been a lot of complaints from leisure centre users for many months now, but the planned changes will hopefully address all of the concerns that have been raised and ensure that there are two first-class leisure centres in our district.”