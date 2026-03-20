COUNCIL chiefs say an upgrade at Burntwood Leisure Centre will create “more comfortable and accessible changing spaces”.

Work on the changing rooms at the swimming pool is set to begin on 30th March.

An artist’s impression of the new changing facilities at Burntwood Leisure Centre

An artist’s impression of the new changing facilities at Burntwood Leisure Centre

An artist’s impression of the new changing facilities at Burntwood Leisure Centre

An artist’s impression of the new changing facilities at Burntwood Leisure Centre

The 12-week project will see the existing facilities refurbished with new cubicles and lockers, redecoration and upgrades to fixtures and fittings.

The swimming pool area will remain open throughout the works, with temporary changing rooms being made available while the work takes place.

Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for leisure and major projects, said:

“Burntwood Leisure Centre is a vitally important community asset used by residents of all ages as well as local schools. We are pleased to be making this investment to improve the experience for everyone who visits. “Providing high-quality, modern leisure facilities is an important part of our commitment to supporting active communities. “These improvements will create more comfortable and accessible changing spaces while ensuring people can continue to swim and stay active during the works.”